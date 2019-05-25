Modi elected NDA parliamentary party leaders

was unanimously elected of the BJP-led on Saturday at a meeting attended by its newly elected MPs and senior leaders in

Modi will now call on to stake his claim to form the government, following which he will be sworn in as the next prime minister, likely next week.

"Modi is elected the of the parliamentary party of 353 MPs unanimously," announced after the election as Modi acknowledged the support and cheers from MPs.

Top alliance leaders, including JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar, Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray and Akali Dal's Parkash Singh Badal, extended their party's support after Modi was elected as the of the parliamentary party at first.

Senior leaders L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi were present on the dais with other alliance leaders.

Shah proposed Modi's name and former party presidents and seconded the proposal.

Modi's election was a mere formality as the NDA had already declared him the alliance's prime ministerial candidate.

He has led the NDA to a landslide win in the general election, with the BJP winning 303 seats, its highest ever, and its allies 50.

