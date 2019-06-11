Three of family killed in accident in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar

Three of a family were killed when their car collided with a bus head-on in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district Tuesday, police said.

The accident took place near Tattarsar village.

The victims was returning Sriganganagar from Padampur after attending a function.

They were killed on the spot, Chunawadh SHO Parmeshwar Suthar said.

The deceased were identified as Satya Chawla (58), her son (34) and grandson (12).

The bodies were handed over to family members after a post-mortem examination, he added.

