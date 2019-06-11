Disha Medical Services raises $4 mn in Series C funding

Eye care firm Tuesday said it has raised Series C funding of USD 4 million (over Rs 27 crore) from Insitor Impact Asia Fund, the and other high net worth individuals.

Exiting investor Lok advised fund - has been provided a full exit as part of the current fund raise, said in a statement.

The company will use the current round of capital to further strengthen its position in the existing regions by building over 10 more hospitals, vision centres and mobile eye clinics and will also look to expand strategically in other states, it added.

Commenting on the development, said: "We will focus on empowering more ophthalmologists with advanced infrastructure and processes that help them deliver high quality care in our markets."



The company currently manages 6 eye hospitals, 6 mobile eye clinics and 4 vision centres across various towns of

The in a statement said it believes in the vision of Disha Medical Services and its founders of providing affordable eye care and will continue to support the company as it ramps up operations.

