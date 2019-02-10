Three officials booked for executing sub-standard works under PMGSY in Doda

(ACB) has registered a case against three government officials and a for allegedly executing sub-standard works under (PMGSY) in Doda district of and Kashmir, an said.

An FIR under various sections of prevention of corruption act and Ranbir Penal Code was registered against the officials of PMGSY division Thathri and the on the basis of joint surprise check conducted into the allegations that sub-standard material was used for the construction of 4.5 km of road from Barry to Gandoh, a of the ACB said Sunday.

He said the case was registered against (AEE) Akhter Hussain Shah, Junior Engineers irshad Ahmad and Sonu Sharma, and director,Messrs Cube Construction Engineering Limited,

The joint surprise check revealed that the construction work on 4.5 km of road was allotted for an amount of Rs 242.42 lakh by the contract committee in favour of a Jammu-based Cube Construction.

During probe, it was found that boulders instead of was found used in the concrete work, the said.

The officials posted at PMGSY division, Thathri, in sheer abuse of their position and in connivance with the have allowed use of boulders in the execution of the work, for conferring undue pecuniary benefit upon the contractor in brazen violation of bill of quantities and rate contract, which has rendered the whole work executed sub-standard, the said.

He said a net payment of Rs 29,67,531 after deducting applicable taxes stand released for in favour of the contractor, which is contrary to the facts on ground and a loss to the state exchequer.

