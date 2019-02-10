Centre committed to resolve Goa mining crisis: Shripad Naik

Modi has briefed the about the crisis in and asserted the need to resolve the issue on priority, Union AYUSH said on Sunday.

A delegation of dependents and MPs from had last Wednesday met Modi in over their demand for resumption of the iron ore extraction operations in the coastal state.

"After the delegation of leaders and dependents met the prime minister, he chaired a Cabinet meeting where he briefed the members about the mining issue and asserted that we need to find a solution to it," told reporters on the sidelines of a government event near Panaji.

The mining operations, a key source of revenue to the government, came to a standstill in March last year following a order which quashed 88 mining leases.

The BJP-led state government has requested the Centre to amend the existing mining laws during the ongoing session of Parliament so that leases get extended.

said a to the mining crisis was not possible as the issue was "not within the Union government's purview".

"But, the government is on it and we will be able to find a solution by February 15, after the budget session of Parliament ends on February 13," he said.

Reacting to a statement by Goa Mining People's Front (GMPF) that it does not have much hope from the BJP, Naik said leaders of mining dependents should "stop misguiding the people".

The also ruled out the possibility of the mining issue impacting BJP's prospects in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"Goa's people know what we have done for them. We are indebted to the people of Goa who are responsible for the party's growth. They will surely stand by the BJP during the elections," he said.

The GMPF, an group of mining dependents - whose livelihood has been affected - had in December last year staged three-day protests in demanding resumption of mining activities in the state.

had last week claimed that an amendment to the Goa, Daman and Diu Mining Concessions (Abolition and Declaration as Mining Leases) Act could revive the mining leases till 2037.

