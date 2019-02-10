13 killed in highway accidents amid China travel rush

Accidents on icy highways in central left at least 13 dead and dozens injured this weekend as millions of families were heading home from the Lunar New Year holiday.

Five were killed shortly after 5 am on Sunday in a 23-car pileup near the city of in province.

A second accident followed three hours later near the provincial capital of after a minibus collided with a passenger vehicle.

On Saturday night, two pileups involving at least 100 vehicles killed two and injured 50, ten seriously, in province.

Police said investigations were underway. Both and have been hit by snow and freezing rain, leaving highways dangerously slick.

Photos of the accident that left five dead posted by website The Paper showed smashed vehicles squeezed up against each along a mountainous section of highway.

Despite those incidents, this year's three-week has seen relatively few deadly accidents compared to previous years, possibly as a result of tighter vehicle inspections to reduce the number of overloaded or poorly maintained vehicles.

