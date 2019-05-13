JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Mamata turned Tagore's Bengal into a hatred zone: Union

Muthoot Finance posts 14 pc jump in net profit during FY'19
Business Standard

Three services hold joint exercise at Andaman

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The three services carried out a joint exercise at Teressa island in Andaman and Nicobar to boost their coordination in dealing with major security challenges facing the country, official sources said Monday.

The basic aim of the exercise, which took place on Thursday, was to showcase joint operational capability of the three forces and further increase operational coordination, they said.

A number of combat drills were carried out during the exercise, sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 13 2019. 21:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU