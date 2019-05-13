Three services hold joint exercise at Andaman

The three services carried out a joint exercise at island in Andaman and Nicobar to boost their coordination in dealing with major security challenges facing the country, official sources said Monday.

The basic aim of the exercise, which took place on Thursday, was to showcase joint operational capability of the three forces and further increase operational coordination, they said.

A number of combat drills were carried out during the exercise, sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)