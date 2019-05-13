Man wanted in murder case arrested soon after stepping out of pooling booth in Delhi

A 27-year-old accused in a murder case was arrested as he stepped out of a polling booth in south after casting his vote, police said Monday.

Badal (27) and his accomplices, Satender (26) and Asfak Ahmed (24), were arrested Sunday for their alleged involvement in the killing of a rival gang member outside the last week.

Acting on a tip-off, police personnel, who were on the trail of Badal, laid a trap outside the Government Boys Senior Secondary School Number 1 in Khanpur village of South and arrested him.

On May 6, Prince, a Chirag resident, had come to to attend his case where he was ambushed by some unidentified persons, waiting outside the court premises, of Police (Crime) said.

Prince, affiliated to a gang, was involved in more than five criminal cases and the modus operandi of the killing was indicative of rivalry between the two gangs, the said.

During investigation, it was revealed that gangster Rohit Choudhary, along with his associates, had killed The victim had abused and threatened Choudhary publicly, following which he plotted to kill Prince, Naik said, adding had earlier managed to escape two attempts on his life.

"We laid a trap inside the polling booth. Our officers in plain clothes were in the same queue as Badal's. The moment left the booth after casting his vote, we nabbed him," Naik said.

After Badal's arrest, the police also nabbed Satender and Ahmed. The three were allegedly leaking information about Prince's arrival at the court to their gang members who shot him dead.

