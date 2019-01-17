Inauguration of Noida-Greater Noida metro line likely on Jan 25, says NMRC

The Noida-Greater Metro Rail line will be "likely" inaugurated on January 25 by Yogi Adityanath, the Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) said on Thursday.

The rail corridor also known as the Aqua Line would run between Sector 71 station in and the in Greater Noida, covering 29.7 km.

There are a total of 21 stations on the corridor, 15 of them in Noida and six in

"The Noida-Greater line's inauguration will held most likely on January 25 by Yogi Adityanth," P D Upadhyay said.

He said the inaugural event would be held at the from where the would take a ride on the new metro up to Sector 142 station.

