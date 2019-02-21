Thrilling three-run win for Jharkhand against Delhi

Jharkhand pulled off a thrilling three-run win over holders Delhi in a Group 'A' match in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Cricket tournament here Thursday.
Batting first, Jharkhand rode on Virat Singh's unbeaten 70 to make 158 for 4 in 20 overs against an attack that included Test paceman Ishant Sharma.
Delhi fell short by three runs despite a brave knock of 70 by Dhruv Shorey.
In other matches, Kerala thrashed Manipur by 83 runs and Jammu and Kashmir beat Nagaland by nine wickets in an one-sided encounter.
Brief Scores: Kerala 186/5 (Sachin Baby 75 not out, Mohammed Azharuddenn 47, Homendra 2-25) beat Manipur 103/7 (Yashpal Singh 40 not out, Mayank Raghav 32, Rohan Prem 1-7) by 83 runs. Points: Kerala:4, Manipur:0
Nagaland 136/6 (Pawan K B 53 not out, R Jonathan 31, Parvez Rasool 2-26) lost to Jammu and Kashmir 142/1 (Abdul Samad 76 not out, Jatin Wadhwan 62, Tahmeed 1-27) by nine wickets. Jammu and Kashmir 4 points, Nagaland 0.
Jharkhand 158/4 (Virat Singh 70 not out, Anand Singh 37, Subodh Bhati 2-33) beat Delhi 155/5 (Dhruv Shorey 70, Unmukt Chand 33, Shahbaz Nadim 2-26). Jharkhand: 4 points, Delhi: 0.
