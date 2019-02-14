Thuringia, Coimbatore GIRT signs Mou to promote trade

Thuringia, a state in Germany, has defined as one of its target markets since 2012, its Minister of Economic Affairs, Science and Digital State has said.

He was speaking at a function here Wednesday where the German Round Table (GIRT) of and signed an MoU to promote trade, commerce and research activities between them.

Since 2012, the German state had defined as one of its target markets. "We have successively intensified our contacts with Indian business associations and the Indian Embassy through various measure," he said.

Currently 89 Thuringian companies have export relations to India and the region was also active at major international trade fairs, both in India and Germany, he said.

There were 19 cooperation agreements between Universities in and India, he said.

In her addrress, German Counsel General, Chennai, Karin Stoll said was the second biggest economic cluster in India.

was the biggest trade partner of India in the and the sixth most important trading partner of India worldwide, she said.

Founder and Patron of GIRT, K Ramasamy said the MoU will deepen the relations in Industry and trade between two region.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)