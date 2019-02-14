Two killed in accident on Sinnar-Shirdi road

Two workers, returning home after a night shift, were killed on the spot after a speeding car hit them near village on Sinnar- highway Thursday morning, the police said.

The accident took place around 7.30 am, said an of police station.

The deceased were identified as Anant Yadav (32) and Pandurang Pawar (33), residents of Wavi, who worked at a factory in Musalgaon industrial estate.

