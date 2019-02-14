JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

DoT floats cabinet note on Voda Idea's FDI proposal ahead of Rs 25,000 cr rights issue

US, China hold talks to clinch deal to end trade war
Business Standard

Two killed in accident on Sinnar-Shirdi road

Press Trust of India  |  Nashik 

Two workers, returning home after a night shift, were killed on the spot after a speeding car hit them near village Khopadi on Sinnar-Shirdi highway Thursday morning, the police said.

The accident took place around 7.30 am, said an official of Wavi police station.

The deceased were identified as Anant Yadav (32) and Pandurang Pawar (33), residents of Wavi, who worked at a factory in Musalgaon industrial estate.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, February 14 2019. 19:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements