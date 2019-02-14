No unilateral US pullout from Afghanistan: Shanahan

will not unilaterally withdraw from Afghanistan, the said Thursday, as NATO said the government must be urgently brought into US peace talks with the aimed at ending the country's 17-year war.

Acting said any decision to reduce the number of US troops in would be taken in coordination with NATO, which runs a training and support mission in the war-torn country.

The is leading a push for peace talks with the Taliban, seeking a breakthrough in the grinding conflict, with the Islamists announcing Wednesday a fresh round of meetings in

But NATO warned against any more delay in involving the of in the process, saying that without it lasting peace would not be possible.

wants to end US involvement in Afghanistan, where 14,000 American troops are still deployed -- raising Afghan fears that could exit before securing a durable peace deal.

But, after talks with fellow NATO defence ministers in Brussels, Shanahan said would not act alone.

"There will be no unilateral troop reduction. That was one of the messages in the meeting today. It will be coordinated. We work together," he said after the meeting, which came after a tour of and for Shanahan.

"I feel as though we're creating the diplomatic leverage needs. We really need to talk about the possibility for peace. This may be our moment."



Zalmay Khalilzad is the US leading talks with the and he has expressed hope of finding a deal before Afghan scheduled for July.

Washington held major talks with officials in last month as part of efforts to convince the militants -- ousted from power in by a US-led invasion in 2001 -- to negotiate with

Ghani himself has vented frustration at talks going on without him about the future of and warned against rushing into a deal.

"It is very important that the as soon as possible becomes fully integrated in the peace process," Stoltenberg said.

"Without that there will be no lasting peace and no strong institutions to make sure any peace agreement is fully enforced."



The militants last week held separate talks in with a senior delegation of Afghan politicians -- including some of Ghani's leading rivals.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)