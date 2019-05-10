JUST IN
Business Standard

Thyssenkrupp says expects EU to 'block' Tata merger plan

AFP  |  Frankfurt am Main 

German industrial conglomerate Thyssenkrupp said Friday it expected the European Commission to "block" its plan to merge its European steel business with Indian steel giant Tata.

"Thyssenkrupp and Tata Steel expect that the planned joint venture of their European steel activities will not go ahead due to the Commission's continuing concerns," the German company said in a statement.

First Published: Fri, May 10 2019. 15:41 IST

