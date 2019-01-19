Tiger mauls man to death in Shahjahanpur

-
A 35-year-old man was killed by a tiger in the jungles here, officials said Satrday.
"Shiv Kumar went to attend nature's call in the open when a tiger attacked and dragged him into the forest. His body was recovered today morning," SDO Puvayan, Mahendra Nath Singh said.
The body was sent for post-mortem examination, the SDO said.
