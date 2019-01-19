Drug trafficker gets 14-years jail

-
ALSO READ
Accused in 2002 Ghatkopar blast case discharged
People's Conference fields Irfan Ansari as candidate for Srinagar LS seat
Bhagat Singh emphasised separation of religion from politics and state: S Irfan Habib
Expecting Sehwag-like innings: Mayank's coach Irfan Sait
Mohammad Irfan sets world record in T20
-
A local court has convicted a drug trafficker and sentenced him to 14 years in jail along with a fine of Rs 1,50,000 on Saturday.
The convicted, Irfan, was held guilty under section 20 of NDPS Act. According to government lawyer pawan singhal, "Police had arrested Irfan in 2013. Forty kg of charas had been seized from his possession.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU