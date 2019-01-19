Saranya goes down fighting to Georgian GM Pantsulaia

Georgian GM Pantsulaia, fresh from his title victory, posted a hard-fought win over Chennai's J Saranya in the second round of the 11th Open International Grand Master tournament here Saturday.

With two points, he shares the lead with GMs and (both Russia), (Georgia), Aleksej Aleksandrov, (both Belarus), Raset Ziatdinov (USA), Tran (Vietnam),



Megaranto Susanto (Indonesia), (Hungary), (Slovakia) Sundararajan Kidambi and R R Laxman (both India), among others.

In a Sicilian game, Saranya held her own against Pantsulaia till the very end. The knight and pawn ending offered minor chances for the Georgian as he squeezed out a tough win after 108 moves.

It was the last game to finish, showing the resilience of Saranya against the second-seeded GM.

The day saw seeded players enjoying a smooth

On the second board, talented boy Rajarishi Karthi went down to Grand Master

With some original play in Queens Gambit, Rajarishi rattled the Russian and looked poised for an upset win. But a speculative sacrifice late into the middle-game did him in and he gave up after 40 moves.

There were a few draws in the main playing hall, where the lower seeded players fought tooth and nail managing to hold higher seeds to a draw.

Experienced Kolkata Grandmaster Neelotpal Das drew with fellow Indian Karthik Rajaa, while Rakesh Kumar Nayak snatched half a point from International Master Muhammed Khusenkhojaev of

Local favourites-Grand Masters Deepan Chakkravarthy, Sundararajan Kidambi and defending champion Laxman notched up comfortable victories.

The 10-round tournament carrying a prize fund of Rs 15 lakh concludes on January 25.

Results: Round 2 (Indians unless specified): J Saranya (1) lost to Pantsulaia (Geo) 2, (Rus) 2 bt (1), Rathneesh R (1) lost to (Rus) 2, (Geo) 2 bt U (1), P Bala Kannamma (1) lost to (Blr) 2, Erigaisi Arjun (2) bt Md Abzid Rahman (B'desh) 1, Dahale Atul (1) lost to Deepan Chakkravarthy J (2).

