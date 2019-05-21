Tight security arrangements for counting day in Kerala

Over 22,000 police personnel will be deployed in the state on May 23, the day results for the elections will be declared, police said Tuesday.

Security has been beefed up in senstitive areas, they said.

"22,640 police personnel will be deployed under the various chiefs. Among these, there will be 111 DySPs, 395 inspectors, 2632 SI/ASIs and 1344 personnel from central forces," an official release said.

The had earlier said the police has identified 4,482 sensitive polling stations in the state of which 162 locations are considered as Left-wing extremists-affected ones.

"Security has been enhanced at the sensitive areas," it said.

The single phase poll in was held on April 23.

