US, South Korea end spring military drills to back diplomacy

South and the US are eliminating their massive springtime military drills and replacing them with smaller exercises in what they call an effort to support diplomacy aimed at resolving the North Korean nuclear crisis.

The decision announced by both countries Sunday came after complained about the cost of joint drills even as his high-stakes second summit with North Korean leader Un collapsed last week.

The drills' cancellation is an olive branch to North Korea, which has viewed them as an invasion rehearsal. But some experts say it will likely weaken the allies' military readiness amid worries that tensions erupt again in the wake of the failed nuclear summit in

The said in a release that the U.S. and South Korean defense chiefs decided to conclude the Key Resolve and Foal of exercises. It said the allies agreed to maintain firm military readiness through newly designed command post exercises and revised field training programs.

Acting US and South Korean "made clear that the alliance decision to adapt our training program reflected our desire to reduce tension and support our diplomatic efforts to achieve complete denuclearization of the in a final, fully verified manner," the statement said.

released a similar statement.

Jeong expressed his regrets at the lack of agreement at the Trump-Kim summit but still hopes that and will continue negotiations, the South Korean statement said.

The new training, dubbed "Dong Maeng," which means "alliance" in English, starts Monday and runs through March 12. It will focus on "strategic operational and tactical aspects of general military operations on the Korean Peninsula," and the U.S.-South Korean combined forces command said in a joint statement.

According to U.S. officials, the new training will be done in smaller drills, tabletop exercises and simulations, and will involve smaller units such as battalions and companies rather than massive formations involving thousands of troops, as they had in the past.

Officials said the would focus on smaller exercises and mission essential tasks, which include the ability to integrate airstrikes and the use of other weapons systems, drones, surveillance assets, logistics and communications.

In November, a month before he resigned as defense secretary, disclosed that the U.S. and South would scale back and tone down the spring exercises. He said the aim was to avoid setting back diplomacy over North Korea's nuclear weapons. He described it as a reorganization of the exercises, not an end to maneuvers on the peninsula.

Trump has long complained about the cost of military drills with South After his second summit with Kim ended without any agreement in on Thursday, Trump spoke again about the cost of annual military drills. "It's a very, very expensive thing and we do have to think about that, too," Trump told reporters.

Following his first summit with Kim in last June, Trump caught many in the and by surprise by suspending the allies' summertime military drills. He called joint drills "very provocative" and "massively expensive." The and also have since suspended a few other smaller joint drills.

Trump has also pushed to increase its financial contribution for the cost of the 28,500 U.S. troops stationed in the country as deterrence against He previously threatened to withdraw troops from South Korea and if those countries refused to pay more.

The end of the springtime war games will benefit North Korea, which has responded with its own costly military exercises and weapons tests, including firing a new intermediate-range missile over in 2017.

North Korea's on Sunday didn't immediately comment on the drills' cancellation.

After the summit, the and blamed each other for the breakdown of the talks. But both sides stopped short of pulling out of negotiations. The remains in a technical state of war because the 1950-53 Korean War ended with an armistice, not a peace treaty.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)