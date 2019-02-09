Timbaland to publish lyrical children's book

Award-winning has announced that he will be publishing his first children's book, "Nighttime Symphony", later this year, in collaboration with

According to Entertainment Weekly, the book is a melodious bedtime story which uses nighttime city sounds to create a lively lullaby.

"Music is in everything. We can experience the rhythms of life by just stepping outside and exploring our cities. Some people hear noise, but for me, the world is a catalog of sound.

"I want children to understand that the best way to be inspired is by closing their eyes and listening to the world around them," said in a statement.

"Nighttime Symphony" revolves around a little boy whose father is getting him ready for bed. The sounds of a wild storm echo around him, lulling him to sleep. From the crash of thunder to the pitter-patter of raindrops to the beat of passing cars, the music of the city creates a cozy bedtime soundtrack in this picture book.

Kaa Illustration also collaborated on the artwork.

"I wanted the artwork to portray the father as nurturing and caring. It's important to remember that both parents play a major role in the development of a child's creativity," said.

"As a person who makes books for young people, it's rare that you get an opportunity to do a collaboration with a music icon like Timbaland. I can't wait for our album' to drop this summer," Myers added.

"Nighttime Symphony" comes out on May 14.

