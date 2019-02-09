Separatists call shutdown to mark Afzal Guru's sixth death anniversary

Normal life in was affected Saturday due to a strike called by separatists to mark the sixth death convict Mohammad Guru, who was hanged on this day in 2013.

Shops and other business establishments remained closed while public transport was off the roads due to the shutdown called by the separatists, officials said.

Separatists Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), consisting of both factions of Liberation Front (JKLF), called for a shutdown to press for their demand that Guru's mortal remains be returned for burial in

Authorities have placed Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz and several other separatist leaders under house arrest to prevent them from holding any protest marches, the officials said.

Security personnel have been deployed in strength at vulnerable places across the valley for maintaining and order, they said.

Guru was hanged and buried inside New Delhi's Tihar jail on February 9, 2013.