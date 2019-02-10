Tiruchirappali airport can cater to 3,000 passengers: Modi

Sunday said airport could cater to as many as 3,000 passengers during peak hours after completion of a new integrated building, for which he laid the foundation stone.

The airport could currently cater to only less than 500 passengers during peak hours, he said.

The new integrated terminal building for the airport for which he laid a foundation stone will be able to cater to 3,000 passengers during peak hour following completion, he said, addressing a BJP rally here.

Earlier, the Prime Minsiter dedicated various projects, including upgraded infrastructure of a 400-plus bed facility for the ESIC run hospital and medical college at Chennai.

Referring to all such new initiatives which he inaugurated today including the Chennai Metro rail, said all such initiatives would go a long way in boosting ease of living for the people of

On Tirupur, he said that the city, which has a strong association with the MSME and unorganised sector, would be quite happy to know that the Centre has come up with the Rs 3,000 pension under the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Mandhan Pension Yojana.

