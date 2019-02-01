Title holders Punjab score second win in Sr National Men's Hockey

Dragflicker scored a hat-trick as defending champions Hockey beat Association of Indian Universities 6-0 to register their second win at the ninth men's Senior National Hockey Championship (Division A), here on Friday.

Besides out-of-favour defender Rupinder (4th, 15th, 50th minutes), Dharamvir Singh (10th), Akashdeep Singh (39th) and Hartaj Aujla (51st) also sounded the board for in the Pool A match.

In another Pool A match, The drew 2-2 with Control Board.

In Pool C, Promotion Board (RSPB) beat Hockey 5-3 while National Bank registered a convincing 10-3 victory over Hockey Gangpur-Odisha.

Last year's runners-up, Promotion Board (PSPB) beat Hockey 5-0 while Hockey drew 2-2 with in Pool B matches.

In Pool D, Sports Promotion Board beat Namdhari XI 2-1, while



scored a hard-fought 3-2 win over 3-2.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)