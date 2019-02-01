JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Following are the top foreign stories at 2010 hours

Govt, oppn reach understanding on six bills after Venkaiah Naidu's intervention
Business Standard

Title holders Punjab score second win in Sr National Men's Hockey

Press Trust of India  |  Gwalior 

Dragflicker Rupinder Pal Singh scored a hat-trick as defending champions Hockey Punjab beat Association of Indian Universities 6-0 to register their second win at the ninth men's Senior National Hockey Championship (Division A), here on Friday.

Besides out-of-favour India defender Rupinder (4th, 15th, 50th minutes), Dharamvir Singh (10th), Akashdeep Singh (39th) and Hartaj Aujla (51st) also sounded the board for Punjab in the Pool A match.

In another Pool A match, The Mumbai Hockey Association Ltd drew 2-2 with Services Sports Control Board.

In Pool C, Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) beat Uttar Pradesh Hockey 5-3 while Punjab National Bank registered a convincing 10-3 victory over Hockey Gangpur-Odisha.

Last year's runners-up, Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) beat Hockey Haryana 5-0 while Hockey Bhopal drew 2-2 with Central Reserve Police Force in Pool B matches.

In Pool D, Air India Sports Promotion Board beat Namdhari XI 2-1, while

Hockey Karnataka scored a hard-fought 3-2 win over Canara Bank 3-2.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 01 2019. 20:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements