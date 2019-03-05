TMC throttling democracy, 3500 detained during Sankalp Yatra

The on Tuesday accused the government in of unleashing atrocities during motorbike rallies held across the state on Sunday as part of the saffron party's public outreach programme.

Over 3,500 party workers have been detained for taking part in the 'Sankalp Yatra' motor cycle rallies, he said.

An unspecified number of workers and policemen were injured in clashes in several districts of the state Sunday after the authorities prevented the rallies saying they had not been granted permission because of the ongoing school board examinations.

Addressing a press meet here, state said, "The has throttled all democratic principles and traditions by preventing our rallies in recent times. The incidents happened during the Sankalp Yatra rallies is the most recent example."



The Sankalp Yatra bike rally is part of the BJP's countrywide pre-poll exercise to establish contact with the people.

Ghosh claimed that around 60-70 BJP activists were injured in the attack by the TMC's goons and policemen as party workers were "peacefully" bringing out the rallies in different parts of state on March 3.

"This shows the frustration and desperation of the TMC and how scared they have become of the BJP," he said.

Asked about report of a farmer's death in the state on Monday, Ghosh said, "The wants to suppress the unnatural death of a It wants to pass off the suicide of a as due to ailments. It does not want to face the truth."



He claimed that 5 lakh metric tonnes of potato remained unsold in the state, but the is doing nothing to address the issue and help the potato growers.

To a question about reports of WBCS officers to be given flats by the government, Ghosh said, "The decision had been made two years back, but the government is announcing it only now, just before the elections."



"We have nothing against WBCS officers getting some benefits, but what about the teachers and government employees? What about the DA of government employees?," he asked.

BJP's Mahila Morcha Locket Chatterjee, who was present at the press meet, said a rally will be taken out on March 8, the International Women's day, demanding "an end to the atrocities on women in "



" members of those killed in political violence will be felicitated on that day," she said.

