Patiala property dealer rescued from UP

A Patiala-based property dealer, who was kidnapped last month near Rajpura, has been rescued from following an encounter between police and abductors on Tuesday, an said.

Sampooran Singh has been safely rescued from the custody of kidnappers in Uttar Pradesh, said ( Range) A S Rai.

In a joint operation, a 17-member team led by Superintendent of Police (D) Harmeet Singh Hundal and the Police nabbed five people after an encounter.

The accused were identified as Subhash, Bunty (residents of Patiala), Irshad and Nadeem and Bhana (residents of UP).

During the encounter, Bhana sustained injuries, the said.

The operation was carried out at their hideouts in Kalsi village of district in UP, he said.

Sampooran Singh, a resident of Chamaru village in Patiala, had gone missing from his car on February 28.

His son had lodged a complaint with police that some unknown persons had called him up, saying his father had met with an accident near Tepla village, Shambhu border in

When his son reached the place, Sampooran Singh's car was found abandoned.

Police registered a case of kidnapping against unknown persons, the said.

