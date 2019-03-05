20 fishing jetties to be built across country for fishermen

-
ALSO READ
Gadkari to inaugurate 2 floating restaurants in Mumbai on Nov 17
Leadership must own up to defeat also: Nitin Gadkari
Gadkari to inaugurate upgraded portal for maritime sector
India can become strong eco power with right policies: Gadkari
We're a rich nation with poor population: Nitin Gadkari
-
Twenty fishing jetties would be constructed across the country at a cost ofRs 4,132 crore for the benefit of thefishermen community, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said Tuesday.
The minister was speaking through video conference after laying the foundation stone for the new fishing jetty at nearby Kulai.
He also inaugurated road development works under Sagarmala and Bharathmala projects at a function held at New Mangalore Port in Panambur here.
Gadkari, the union minister for road transport, highways and shipping, said the Kulai Jetty could accomodate 300 boats and would be completed by May 2022.
The jetty is being built at a cost ofRs 196 crore. New Mangalore Port Trust will put in a share of 45 per cent, the Union government 50 per cent while the state government will invest five per cent.
The new jetty will be completely maintained by NMPT.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU