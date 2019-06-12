TN Chief Minister calls on Governor

K Palaniswami Wednesday called on at the here.

A brief official release termed the meeting as a "courtesy call" on Purohit by the

The meeting is the first after the recent Lok Sabha polls where the ruling AIADMK could win only one out of the 38 seats.

Palaniswami was accompanied by D Jayakumar and

The meeting also comes at a time when there are renewed calls from various quarters for a speedy decision by the on the September 9, 2018 recommendation of the state cabinet for release of all seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

The Cabinet has recommended the release of the convicts under Article 161 of the Constitution, which relates to the power of the to grant pardons and to suspend, remit and commute sentences in certain cases.

The seven-V Sriharan alias Murugan, T Suthanthiraraja alias Santhan, A G Perarivalan alias Arivu, Jayakumar, Robert Payas, Ravichandran and Nalini- are serving life sentence for their role in the assassination of former Rajiv Gandhi by an suicide bomber on May 21, 1991 in nearby Sriperumpudur.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)