TN CM announces Rs 3 lakh relief to kin of 17 electrocution

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami Thursday announced Rs three lakh compensation to the families of 17 people who died of electrocution in different incidents across the state recently



He expressed his condolences and said that he was deeply hurt for loss of lives.

"I have ordered a compensation of Rs 3 lakh each from the CM's Relief Fund to the families of those 17 people who died of electrocution," he said in a statement here.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)