CPI(M) demands Rs 25 lakh compensation for the family of Tabrez Ansari

The CPI(M) Thursday demanded a compensation of Rs 25 lakh for the family of Tabrez Ansari, who was recently lynched by a mob in Jharkhand.

Ansari was allegedly tied to a pole and thrashed with sticks by a mob in the Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawan district on June 19 on the suspicion of theft.

He had succumbed to injuries on June 22. He was seen in a video being forced to chant "Jai Shri Ram" and "Jai Hanuman".

"CPIM delegation meets family of TabrezAnsari, demands 25 Lakhs as compensation & strict action against the culprits. Tabrez Lynched In Jharkhand by Hindutva goons," the party tweeted.

Earlier, Delhi Waqf Board chairman and AAP lawmaker Amanatullah Khan had said the panel will give Rs 5 lakh and a job to the wife of the 24-year-old victim.

"Ruling party in state & centre must answer for this hate-crime. India belongs to all its citizens, no matter what food they eat, who they pray to, what caste they are or what language they speak. India will be strong only if each Indian feels valued, safe," tweeted CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)