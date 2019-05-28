TN CM offers prayers at Lord Venkateswara temple

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Tirupati(AP) 

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami Tuesday offered prayers at the famous Lord Venkateswara near here.

He took part in the Astadala Paadapadmaradhana ritual conducted for the presiding deity inside the sanctum sanctorum this morning, a temple official told PTI.

Palaniswami was accompanied by his wife and other family members.

After offering prayers, he was honoured with a sacred silk cloth and prasadam by the temple management.

He later left for Chennai.

Security was tightened in view of Palaniswami's visit.

First Published: Tue, May 28 2019. 20:15 IST

