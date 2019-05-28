Distress formula will be followed if there is no water:K'TAKA

With the Cauvery Water Management Authority asking to release 9.19 thousand million cubic water to the lowerriparian states for June, the Tuesday said "distress formula" will be followed ifthere is no water and less inflow.

D KShivakumar told reporters here the CWMA's decision was discussed with officials and the matter was also being examined legally.

"..we will respect the court decision, there is no doubt about it. But keeping the rainsand inflow in mind we will take necessary action.

If there isno water or there is less inflow we don't have option, we willhave to go by distress formula," Water Resource Minister D K told reporters here.

"We have informed our facts, we expect inflow this year as rains are beginning, in between there was a worry, now it (rains) has gradually started. If that happens we will abide by the order.

If there is no water, then we will have to follow distressformula," he said.

The decision to release the water was taken by the CWMA which was attended by the representatives of the Centre and the riparian states -- Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry.

"The (CWMA) has taken a decision for the release of 9.19 TMC of water by at the Biligundlu site for June this year," S Masood Husain, the of the CWMA, said.

said, "if there is an emergency and if we are unable to take certain decisions due to issues, then we will call an all party meeting."



"I'm collecting legal opinion...keeping the interest ofthe state in mind and also abiding by the court's verdict we will take decisions," he said, responding to a question about review petition.

Commenting on the CWMA order, of opposition and BJP state B S Yeddyurappa said if there is rains andthere is inflow, there would not be any trouble in releasing water.

"As the order itself says about release of water if there is inflow, there is no reason to worry," he added.

