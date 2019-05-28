Jagan arrives in Tirumala to offer prayers at Lord Balaji

YSR Congress Party chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy Tuesday arrived at Tirumala near here to offer prayers at the Lord Venkateswara temple before taking over as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.
Reddy, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister-designate landed by a special flight at Renigunta airport from Vijayawada and reached the hills by road amid tight security.
He would visit the shrine to pay obeisance to Lord Venkateswara on Wednesday morning, a temple official told PTI.
Meanwhile, an official communique said after having darshan at the Lord Venkateswara temple, Reddy would also visit a dargah in Kadapa town and CSI church in Pulivendula, his hometown.
After paying homage at the memorial of his late father, former Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy in Idupulupaya in the district, he would leave for Vijayawada and offer prayers at the famous hill shrine of Goddess Sri Kanaka Durga in the evening, the communique added.
Reddy is set to be sworn in as Chief Minister at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation stadium in Vijayawada on May 30.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU