TN govt transfers 3 IAS officers, including Madurai Collector

The government Tuesday transferred District S Nagarajan, months after he had replaced the incumbent in the wake of alleged breach at a storage room in the temple city where records of the April 18 Lok Sabha elections were kept.

He was appointed in place of S Natarajan, who was the then Returning Officer, in April at the height of a raging controversy over some polling personnel entering the record room in the complex where the electronic voting machines used in the polls had been kept.

Nagarajan has been posted as of Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute, an order issued by Chief Secretary said.

In a mini reshuffle of IAS officials, the government also trasnferred two electoral officers here, appointing them to different posts.

The district revenue "shall hold full additional charge of the post of collector," until further orders, it added.

Earlier, a row had erupted after a entered the storage room allegedly in violation of election code.

The woman was suspended in connection with the incident after opposition parties, including DMK, raised strong objection to her conduct with the CPI-M candidate S Venkatesan petitioning the over the issue.

On Tuesday, the government also transferred M Balaji, and V Rajaraman, both electoral officers.

Balaji has been posted as additional secretary, Public Works Department while is director, Town and Country Planning.

