TN minister S P Velumani meets Piyush Goyal, demands release of funds under Finance Commission

Tamil Nadu minister S P Velumani called on Union Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal in Delhi on Monday and presented a host of demands concerning the state, including release of grant under the 14th Finance Commission.
Velumani, the minister for Municipal Administration and Rural Development, said Tamil Nadu has been at the forefront in execution of rural development schemes and is also known for complying with directives of the Union Ministry of Rural Development.
During his brief interaction with Goyal, Velumani requested him to release the performance grant of Rs 560.15 crore for 2017-18 and the second installment of Rs 1,608.03 crore for 2018-19 for the rural and urban local bodies of the state under the 14th Finance Commission, an official statement said.
Velumani urged the commerce minister to sanction two lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) Special Project for cyclone Gaja affected districts in the state.
Velumani also requested Goyal to reconsider the land allotted for extension of runway at the Coimbatore airport in the larger interest of business growth of the area.
Goyal, who is also the Railway Minister, was also urged to reintroduce first class (non-air conditioner) coach in Cheran and Nilgiris Express trains which was withdrawn during the UPA regime.
Tamil Nadu Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise P Thangamani was also present at the meeting.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU