12 gold bars seized from bus passenger

Twelve gold bars, worth over Rs 70 lakh, have been seized from the passenger of a bus coming from at a remote village in Meghalaya's West Hills district, police said Monday.

Acting on tip off, the police stopped the Guwahati- bound bus at Phramer village and the gold bars were seized from a passenger on Sunday night.

Each of the seized gold bars weighed around 166 grams.

The passenger was arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)