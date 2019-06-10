3 drug peddlers arrested, over 100 kg ganja seized in Ghaziabad

The have arrested three suspected drug peddlers and seized over 100 kg in the past seven days, a said on Monday.

The Masuri town police nabbed a drug around 10.30 pm on Sunday and seized 103.5 kg from him, the said.

The accused was identified as (27), a resident of Baghpat in

Earlier, the arrested two drug peddlers and seized a packet containing 1.5 kg from them. The duo have been identified as Rama and Shyama.

The trio have been sent to jail, the said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)