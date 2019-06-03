TN people want amma regime always, says OPS

In an apparent dig at the DMK, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam Monday said some people who are dreaming about ruling Tamil Nadu are never going to see it happen.
The AIADMK leader also said the victory in nine by-poll seats indicated the support the party enjoyed among all sections, including minorities.
"Some people are dreaming about ruling Tamil Nadu. They are never going to realise their dreams," Panneerselvam said during an Iftaar party here.
Referring to 'minority-friendly' policies announced by the party's former leaders late M G Ramachandran and late J Jayalalithaa, the deputy Chief Minister said the present leadership would also follow suit.
"We, as loyal workers of amma, (as Jayalalithaa is fondly called) have been continuing the initiatives like Haj subsidy, loans for youth to set up businesses among others initiated by Amma," he said.
Claiming support of the people of Tamil Nadu, Panneerselvam said, "The victory in nine bypolls says that the people always want Amma's regime in Tamil Nadu. The election results also show that this has been accepted by minorities."
DMDK leader Premalatha Vijayakanth, PMK leader Ramadoss, TMC leader G K Vasan, all in alliance led by AIADMK, took part on the occasion.
