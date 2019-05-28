TNAU VC conferred 'Life Time Recognition Award'

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Coimbatore 

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University Vice-Chancellor Prof N Kumar was Tuesday conferred the 'Life Time Recognition Award' by the Confederation of Horticulture Associations of India.

The award was conferred for his outstanding contribution in the field of Horticulture and academic leadership focused on Human Resource Development in Agriculture, at the International Conference on Innovative horticulture at Pantnagar, Uttarakhand, a varsity release said here.

First Published: Tue, May 28 2019. 16:55 IST

