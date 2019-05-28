DMK chief Stalin urges Rahul not to quit

DMK chief M K Tuesday requested not to step down from his post, saying he has won the hearts of the people though his party lost the

Amid reports that was firm on quitting, spoke to the top over phone and "appealed to him to give up the idea of resigning as party president", the DMK said here.

Though the party has suffered defeat in the Lok Sabha polls, "you have won the hearts of the people", told Gandhi, the party said.

Rahul and his mother greeted Stalin for the resounding victory of the DMK-led alliance in

Stalin will participate in the swearing-in ceremony of YSR Congress as on May 30, the party added.

The DMK-led front in won 37 of the 38 Lok Sabha seats. The election in the Vellore parliamentary constituency was cancelled by the EC citing abuse of money power.

