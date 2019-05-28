Manpasand Beverages hits lower circuit limit after officials' arrest

Shares of Tuesday hit the lower circuit limit for the second day in a row as some of the officials of the company have been taken under judicial custody following proceedings carried out at various premises of the company by GST officials.

On the BSE, shares of the company plunged 20 per cent to lock in at its lower circuit limit of Rs 70.40.

At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the scrip tumbled 19.98 per cent to touch the lower circuit of Rs 70.50.

On Monday, the scrip dived 20 per cent to close at Rs 88 on the BSE.

"Mr. Abhishek Singh, Whole Time Director, Mr. Paresh Thakkar, of the company and Mr. are under judicial custody of Authority on yesterday, i.e., May 24, 2019. The company is contesting these allegations in accordance with the due process of law," it had said in a regulatory filing on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the company's independent directors and Milind Babar, along with and non-executive have tendered their resignation.

The company told BSE that Vyas resigned due to "pre-occupation", while resignation of others is "mainly due to GST search."



On Monday, the company also informed the bourses about the cancellation of board meeting which was scheduled to be held on May 28 "due to unavoidable circumstances and also due to want of quorum during the board meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)