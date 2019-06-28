TNPL-IV to begin on July 19

: The fourth edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) will begin on July 19 with a match between Chepauk Super Gillies and Dindigul Dragons at Natham.

The schedule was announced by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) in a press release on Friday.

The tournament will see a total of 32 matches being played over 30 days, with the final scheduled for August 18 at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

A player's draft will be held on July 4.

Siechem Madurai Panthers is the defending champion.

Tuti Patriots and Chennai Super Gillies were the winners of the first and second season respectively.

