Top 10 Disruptive Digital Media Houses to Watch Out for in 2019-20

When the project began, the list of numbered more than four dozen. TBMG's top 10 list was determined fairly late in the process, considering there were big names involved but some of them fell off the list because it clearly came out that strong reputations notwithstanding, they did not meet the criteria for inclusion.

Yes, they were accomplished in their own way, but their accomplishments did not seem to speak in sync with today's need for inspiring content.

More so, with the rise of disruptive young online media, traditional media has new contenders vying for readership share in the market. The Digital movement and proliferation of internet across the country, content consumption trends have significantly changed in the last three years. like and tablets are overtaking conventional medium as preferred sources of and information.

This trend is supported by the increasing which now provides consumers with the ability to access the content of their choice, anytime and from anywhere. Consumers no longer have to rely on TV schedules and newspaper deliveries to get their daily update.

in has shown a significant shift from traditional channels to new (digital) This rise of 'young turks' in the market is challenging traditional media barons, who have until now maintained monopoly and supremacy as the authority for in the country.

New influencers are making inlets into the consumers' minds through innovative approaches to storytelling in multimedia formats. This trend also empowers consumers, who now have the ability to filter out content, rely on multiple sources, and choose their preferred way to consume news and news-related content.

Here's a list of 10 disruptive new age digital media houses:



in



Founder(s):Samir Patil, Naresh Fernandes | HQ:New Delhi Alexa Rank:1,720 (Global) in is an independent news venture which brings into sharp focus important political and cultural stories shaping contemporary Their goal is to add critical perspectives to these stories through rigorous reporting, objective analysis, and expert commentary.

TheWire.in



Founder(s):Siddharth Varadarajan, Sidharth Bhatia, MK Venu |HQ:New Delhi Alexa Rank:12,388 (Global) The Wire is published by the Foundation for Independent (FIJ), a non-profit Indian company. It provides authoritative analysis and commentary, and aim to come up build as a platform reporting on issues of national and international importance. The founding premise of The Wire is this: "If good is to survive and thrive, it can only do so by being both editorially and financially independent."



Dkoding.in



Founder: Deepak kaistha | Co-founders: & Atul Singhal |HQ:Gurugram Alexa Rank:9,775 (Global) DKODING Media was founded as one place to find the stories worth people's time, fearlessly bringing together the favorite news and content to give a deep view into everything from political issues to business trends to entertainment and sports to lifestyle inspiration. Partnering with the world's best, DKODING is focused on building a great interactive content experience (ICE) with plurality of voices, where people can find best quality stories on things that interest them, enrich and sharpen their perspective on issues of significance. DKODING is a mission to advance conversation through important and influential stories that not only keep people informed, but also inspire them to engage, evolve and lead.

ThePrint.in



Founder(s):Shekhar Gupta | HQ: New Delhi Alexa Rank:20,445 (Global) ThePrint.in is a news, analysis, opinion and knowledge venture, launched in August 2017. It sharply focuses on politics and policy, government and governance. Its leadership team includes a list India's most experienced and respected journalists with proven track records in the mainstream news organizations. As per its website, "The Print believe in investing in high-quality investigative and questioning "



TheCitizen.in



Founder:Seema Mustafa | HQ:New Delhi Alexa Rank: 1,80,302 (Global) The Citizen presents itself as a bold and young platform that poses questions on behalf of the readers. The publishes news articles that are inquisitive and looks into every detail of the story. The portal calls itself as the first online Newspaper in India, which focuses in bringing news, views and analysis from some well-known journalists.





Founder:Rifat Jawaid | HQ:New Delhi Alexa Rank: 104,041 (Global) is an independent news website covering the latest trends from India and around the world. The website stresses on verifying the authenticity of its stories before publishing them for its audience. As per their website: "The purpose of launching Jantakareporter.com, a 247 multimedia website is to revolutionize the way we gather news."



Thelogicalindian.com



Founder(s) :Abhishek Mazumdar, Anurag Mazumdar | HQ:Bengaluru Alexa Rank: 80,699 (Global) The Logical Indian labels itself as an independent and for India's millennials. It reports news and issues that matter as well as giving its readers the opportunity to take action. As per their website: "We believe in being a democratized and From individuals to local communities to non-profits, we provide a platform to everyone to talk about stuff that needs or deserves attention."



CatchNews.com



Founder(s):Siddhartha Kothari (Patrika Group) | HQ:New Delhi Alexa Rank: 51,326 (Global) Catch News is a contemporary new digital platform that brings stories on ideas and events shaping the world. It aims to filter and provide news-on-the-run and also offers context and insight for influencers and the deeper consumer of news. As per their website, "Catch quite simply hopes to curate a space a voice you will grow to like and trust."







Founder:Alok Verma | HQ:Noida Alexa Rank: 45,838 (Global) NYOOOZ is a city-specific platform that delivers focused news with over 62 city editions. It is a video first platform focused on delivering relevant content to audiences from Tier 2 - Tier 3 cities. The website brings out relevant conversations from cities that are not covered by traditional NYOOOZ is a recipient of GNI YouTube innovation funding.





Founder:Kumar Kunal Kamal | HQ: Delhi NCR Alexa Rank:32,673 (Global) OpIndia is a news and current affairs website that published opinion articles, analysis of issues, news reports and fact-check articles curated from various sources and original reporting. As per Swarajmag which recently acquired OpIndia: "Within a short span of time, OpIndia has created a and commands a fiercely loyal band of young audience through its witty, provocative and passionate brand of writing and reporting."



In a world of dominated by traditional banners and yellow journalism, these 10 are like a fresh breath for the rapidly evolving digital readers. The trend is bringing about 'meaningful disruption', where consumers are now relying on internet to find their preferred go-to platforms based on their interest and the experience they are looking from their daily dose of news.

Note: The top 10 featured were selected on the basis of research that TBMG conducted over 6 months period. This reserach - which added up to hundreds of hours of study and analysis, all told - included interviews with Media personalities. L eaders, interviews with marketing gurus, experts and a very careful review of literally hundreds of articles, content pieces, blogs and so on so forth.

* mentioned is correct as on 13thJune, 2019.

About TBM GROWTH 36ONE



A multi-dimensional outfit with a disruptive DNA that's driven by rock-solid values, TBM GROWTH 36ONE offers specialized expertise at every phase of the business cycle to help organizations, entrepreneurs and leaders leverage opportunity, negotiate change and experience never-before growth.

For more information, please visit: http://www.tbmgrowth.com/ .

