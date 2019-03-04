Tornado kills 14 in US state of Alabama: Sheriff

A tornado killed 14 people and caused "catastrophic" damage in the state of on Sunday, a local said.

"At this time, we have 14 confirmed fatalities," Lee County said in a video posted on by a from a local affiliate.

Other people have been hospitalised, some with "very serious injuries", while the search is still continuing for more who are missing, he said.

Jones described the damage caused by the storm as "catastrophic, based on the destruction of homes that we've seen". The swath of destruction caused by the storm was a quarter mile (0.4 kilometres) wide and stretched for the "several miles that it travelled on the ground", according to Jones.

While the referred to a single storm, some reported that multiple twisters had hit the county.

