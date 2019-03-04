Estonia's liberal opposition wins election, far right surges

Estonia's opposition liberal won Sunday's general election, outpacing the centre-left party of with a surging far-right group in third place buoyed by a backlash from mostly rural voters in the Baltic eurozone state.

Led by former MEP Kaja Kallas, Reform garnered 28.8 per cent of the votes, well ahead of Ratas's on 23 per cent, with the far-right EKRE more than doubling its previous election score at 17.8 per cent, according to full results, Estonia's official state elections website said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)