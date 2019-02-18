'Total Dhamaal' not releasing in Pakistan, says Ajay Devgn

Devgn on Monday announced that his upcoming film "Total Dhamaal" will not be releasing in

The decision comes in the wake of a terror attack on a CRPF convoy in that claimed the lives of at least 40 soldiers.

"In light of the current situation the team of 'Total Dhamaal' has decided to not release the film in Pakistan," Devgn tweeted.

Directed by Indra Kumar, "Total Dhamaal" features an ensemble cast of Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, and

The film, a collaboration between Devgn FFilms and Fox Star Studios, will release in on February 22.

The 49-year-old was among the celebrities from Bollywood who had condemned the Pulwama terror attack.

"Horrible and disgusting. Anger can't be put into words. #KashmirTerrorAttack" Devgn had tweeted.

Forty CRPF soldiers were killed and five others critically injured when a suicide bomber rammed a vehicle laden with explosives into their bus on Thursday.

The Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) has claimed responsibility for the attack on the convoy of 78 vehicles that was on its way from to

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)