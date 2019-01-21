When Ajay convinced Sanjay Mishra to do his stunt

Devgn convinced his "Total Dhamaal" co-star to do a stunt himself for the

Ajay, known for doing most of his own stunts, along with the filmmaker convinced Sanjay.

In the name of rehearsals, got Sanjay to give the stunt a try which ended up to be the real shot which is a part of the

"We wanted to scale up the action since it is an adventure comedy and take the stunts notches higher," Kumar said in a statement.

"At first, Sanjay was quite apprehensive when I narrated the scene. But calmed him down and motivated him to perform it, and I too spoke to him at length. Together, we convinced him to take the shot. This is quite the first time he has done action like this, but it worked out well in the end," added Kumar, who has directed and co-produced the adventure comedy.

"Total Dhamaal" is third installment of successful franchise "Dhamaal" which originally starred Arshad Warsi, and It also stars Madhuri Dixit Nene, and

Co-produced by Fox Star Studios, Ffilms, Ashok Thakeria, Kumar, Sri Adhikari Brothers, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak, the is slated to release on February 22.

--IANS

sug/sim

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)