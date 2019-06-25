Trade negotiators hold talks ahead of Xi-Trump meeting: state media

Top Chinese and US trade negotiators have held ahead of a crunch meeting between presidents and at the summit this week, Chinese said Tuesday.

-- Xi's pointman in the trade war -- spoke with US Trade and on Monday and they "exchanged opinions on economic and trade issues," according to the agency.

The call took place "at the request of the US side" and the officials agreed to continue to maintain contact, Xinhua said.

Trump's highly anticipated meeting with Xi will take place on Saturday, the second day of the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan, according to a US

The two leaders agreed to meet after negotiations broke down last month and both sides exchanged steep increases in tariffs on $260 billion in two-way trade.

Trump has since moved to blacklist China's top company, has responded by threatening to create its own list of "unreliable" companies and individuals.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)