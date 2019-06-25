Iran rejects dialogue with US after fresh sanctions

Iran's UN said Monday that conditions were not ripe for a dialogue with the after imposed new sanctions on

As the met behind closed doors, told reporters that the must stop "its economic war against the Iranian people."



"You cannot start a dialogue with somebody who is threatening you, who is intimidating you," said Ravanchi.

"The atmosphere of such a dialogue is not ready yet." The spoke a few hours after the announced a raft of new sanctions that target Iran's Ayatollah and eight Iranian commanders.

The also said it plans to blacklist Iranian Mohammad Javad Zarif, stepping up pressure on to address US demands.

"As long as this threat is there, there is no way that and the US can start a dialogue," said the ambassador.

Ravanchi renewed an appeal for talks with regional countries on improving security and said he had asked the to play a role in promoting such a forum.

The was meeting at the request of the United States after last week shot down a US surveillance drone that insists had ventured into its airspace - a claim rejected by

Trump said he had called off US military strikes against because he decided there would be too many deaths, but tensions soared anyway.

French Ambassador told reporters ahead of the meeting that stepped-up sanctions by had to be matched with intensified diplomatic efforts.

"We are at a time when maximum pressure only makes sense with maximum diplomacy," said Delattre.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)