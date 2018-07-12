Trading on MCX halts twice due to technical glitch

-
Leading commodity bourse MCX on Wednesday said the trading was halted at its platform twice during the day because of a technical glitch.
"MCX observed a technical problem with its trading system around 11:46 am today. The Exchange restarted the trading system and members were then allowed to re-login," the exchange said in a regulatory filing.
The members were allowed to cancel their pending orders in the system in a special session between 12:40 pm to 12:55 pm. Thereafter, live normal trading resumed at 12:56 pm, it said.
However, there was a recurrence of technical problem at around 1:43 pm. The exchange restarted the trading system and members were then allowed to re-login.
In a special session between 3:55 pm to 4:10 pm, the members were allowed to cancel their pending orders in the system. Thereafter, the normal trading resumed at 4:11 pm.
MCX said that the technical glitch was not caused due to any cyber security breach.
"The matter is being investigated, for identifying the root cause which led to the issue, by our technology team...," it added.
