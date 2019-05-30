Trai begins review of interconnection level for fixed line networks

The (Trai) Thursday initiated a review of level for

Releasing a consultation paper on 'review of the regulatory framework for Interconnection', the telecom regulator said interconnection is the lifeline of telecom services, and that a smooth interconnection regime is key to harmonious growth of fixed line services.

"Through the present consultation paper (CP), the authority is undertaking a review of level of Interconnection for fixed line networks," Trai said.

Put simply, the term 'interconnection' refers to the commercial and technical arrangements under which telecom service providers (TSPs) connect their equipment, networks and services to enable their subscribers to have access to the users and networks of other operators.

"TRAI had issued 'The Telecommunication Interconnection Regulation, 2018...dated January 01, 2018 on Interconnection agreement, bank guarantee, provisioning and augmentation of port at POls (points of interconnect), interconnection charges, disconnection of POls and financial disincentive on interconnection matters," the regulator said in a statement.

However, on the issue of review of the Level of Interconnection the authority had observed that there is a need for further deliberations, it added.

"The present consultation paper is proposed to address the issue of fixed to fixed Point of Interconnection," the statement said.

The Trai has sought takeholders' comments on specifically identified issues related to fixed line interconnection by June 27 and counter comments by July 11.

